Bud Light Boycott Drives US Sales Down for Beer Maker AB-InBev - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Bud Light Boycott Drives US Sales Down for Beer Maker AB-InBev

Overall sales to US retailers were hit especially hard, falling 14%, which the company said underperformed the industry

Published |Updated
Patrick Cooley
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

A conservative boycott of Bud Light helped drive overall sales of parent company AB-InBev down sharply in the second quarter.

Overall sales in the U.S. fell by 10.5%, the company said in releasing its most-recent earnings statement Thursday. Overall sales to U.S. retailers were hit especially hard, falling 14%, which the company said underperformed the industry and was attributed to a decline in Bud Light sales.

Even as revenue fell in the United States, it grew in nearly every other country singled out in the earnings report. Anheuser-Busch's year-over-year revenue grew 9.4% in Brazil and 19.4% in China, for instance.

The beer giant is battling a conservative backlash after a promotional campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Read More

In April, Mulvaney posted a video that shared a customized can Bud Light sent her on the first anniversary of her transition.

Conservative commentators and politicians were quick to condemn the beer maker, while right-wing media personalities led a boycott of the brand. Meanwhile, prominent LGBTQ figures accused the Anheuser-Busch of failing to support their community after Mulvaney said the company ghosted her.

Two bottling plants in the South that supplied Bud Light bottles shut down during the quarter, and the company laid off 2% of its U.S. staff.

Competitors, meanwhile, have boasted that their products were outselling Bud Light for the first time in years.

In a conference call with investors, Anheuser-Busch executives said they are working to restore the consumers' trust.

CEO Michel Doukeris stressed the results of a survey of 170,000 customers that found 80% of consumers had a favorable or neutral view of Bud Light.

The results of that survey showed that customers want the brand to focus on partnerships with brands they love such as the NFL.

Bud Light sales have picked up recently, Doukeris said.

"We see a more stable share over the last couple of weeks," he said.

Sales of the company's other beers, which includes Stella Artois and craft beers Goose Island and Red Hook, helped boost revenue which grew 7.2% to $15.1 billion from $14.8 billion during the same three months last year. Total sales volume grew by 1.4%

Higher prices also helped the beer maker's profits, which climbed 5.5% to $8.1 billion.

The beer maker reported earnings per share of 72 cents, compared to 73 cents in the second quarter of 2022.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.