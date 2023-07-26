British Billionaire Lewis, 86, Accused of Passing Stock Tips to Former Beauty Queen Girlfriend, 33

He lived mostly in the Bahamas, his primary residence at times a superyacht named Aviva the length of a football field.

The 86-year-old British billionaire financier Joe Lewis, owner of the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, lavished stock tips on friends, employees, his personal private airplane pilots and, according to U.S. authorities, his 33-year-old girlfriend — a onetime Miss U.S. Virgin Islands beauty queen.

Federal prosecutors and securities regulators charged Lewis on Tuesday with a yearslong scheme to bestow inside corporate information gleaned from his investments in more than 200 public companies around the world on friends in his inner circle, as a form of gifts, rewards and bonuses. Collectively, prosecutors said, they made millions on the trades. Along with Lewis, the Justice Department charged two of his pilots, Patrick O’Connor and Bryan Waugh, and the Securities and Exchange Commission separately also charged his girlfriend, Carolyn Carter.



Lewis is worth $6.1 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires tracker. He owns Tavistock Group, a Bahamas-based private equity firm that holds large stakes in agriculture, sports, resorts and life science entities.



Lewis appeared in New York federal court Wednesday afternoon along with his two pilots, and the trio pleaded not guilty to the charges before Judge Valerie Figueredo. Lewis, wearing a gray suit, white shirt and black tie, was allowed to remain free pending trial on a $300 million bond, secured by the Aviva and his airplane. He was barred from boarding the yacht again and must notify authorities if it gets underway.



In a prepared statement, a lawyer for Lewis, David Zornow, said: “The government has made an egregious error in judgment in charging Mr. Lewis, an 86-year-old man of impeccable integrity and prodigious accomplishment. Mr. Lewis has come to the U.S. voluntarily to answer these ill-conceived charges, and we will defend him vigorously in court.”



In one instance, prosecutors allege Lewis even loaned each of his pilots $500,000 apiece so they could trade ahead of upcoming favorable news. On another occasion, he allegedly tipped off his girlfriend while they were staying at the Four Seasons hotel in Seoul. Personal assistants who worked aboard his yacht, a poker buddy in Argentina and another paramour benefited from his stock tips.

The tips included market-moving results of clinical trials for biotech companies, financing deals and events that impacted the financial condition of companies he invested in. They ranged from a farming concern in Australia to U.S. bioscience companies to a financial firm created to make deals.



The pilots communicated about some of the tips over the messaging service WhatsApp, apparently believing the encryption enabled them to secretly discuss the information without fear of being caught. As one of them tipped a friend, he wrote: “Boss is helping us out and told us to get ASAP,” he wrote, referring to a plan to buy shares. He added: “All conversations on app is encrypted so all good. No one can ever see.”