Britain’s Biggest Taxpayer Doubles Net Worth to $11 Billion 

Alex Gerko, who paid the most taxes in Britain this year, is now the 181st richest person in the world with a net worth of $10.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.
Gerko, a former trader with Deutsche Bank, is a quant who founded XTX Markets in 2015. The company is an algorithmic trading firm that is working to automate all aspects of its business and doesn't employ a single human trader, the firm says on its website. Algorithmic trading uses complex mathematical formulas and computer programs to automatically trade stocks or bonds with little-to-no human involvement.
In April, the firm’s holding company paid out a record 1.6 billion British pounds ($2 billion) dividend to its owners. Gerko holds a majority stake of 75% of the firm, according to Bloomberg.
In 2022, XTX reported a record profit of 1.1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion), the Financial Times reported. The trading firm’s revenue in 2022 jumped 68% to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) compared to 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in 2021.
XTX’s algorithm-based trading has “benefited from market volatility triggered by shifting expectations for global central bank policies, sharply rising interest rates and volatility in commodity markets following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” according to the Financial Times.
Gerko paid 487.4 million pounds ($602.5 million) in taxes this year making him Britain’s highest taxpayer, according to the Sunday Times's annual list.
The Moscow-born Briton tweeted in 2020 that he doesn’t mind paying taxes.
“I am very happy to pay a ton of taxes I am paying and also very much in favour of UBI and wealth taxes. But I am strongly against members of the parliament deciding how much money I need. Also we should ban career politicians,” Gerko tweeted.
