Elon Musk’s Giant, Strobing ‘X’ Has Been Removed From the Top of Twitter HQ
The Elon Musk-owned company, which has been rebranded as X, had removed the Twitter sign and iconic blue bird logo from the building last week
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A brightly flashing “X” sign has been removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter just days after it was installed.
The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said Monday it received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend. Complaints included concerns about its structural safety and illumination.
The Elon Musk-owned company, which has been rebranded as X, had removed the Twitter sign and iconic blue bird logo from the building last week. That work was temporarily paused because the company did not have the necessary permits. For a time, the “er” at the end of “Twitter” remained up due to the abrupt halt of the sign takedown.
- X Takes Down Giant Symbol on Top of San Francisco HQ
- The Giant, Strobing ‘X’ on Top of Twitter HQ Is Only Temporary, Complaint Says
- ‘X’ Logo Installed on Roof of Former Twitter San Francisco HQ
- ‘Blaze Your Glory!’ Elon Musk’s X Has a New Motto as Twitter Rebrand Continues
- Twitter/X User Has @Music Handle Taken by Elon Musk: ‘Just Ripped It Away’
The city of San Francisco had opened a complaint and launched an investigation into the giant “X” sign, which was installed Friday on top of the downtown building as Musk continues his rebrand of the social media platform.
The chaotic rebrand of Twitter's building signage is similar to the haphazard way in which the Twitter platform is being turned into X. While the X logo has replaced Twitter on many parts of the site and app, remnants of Twitter remain.
Representatives for X did not immediately respond to a message for comment Monday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness