Boeing Stock Falls After Defect in 737 Max Jets Threatens Delivery Target

Boeing Company has identified a potentially widespread manufacturing issue in its cash-cow 737 Max jets, which could prevent it from hitting its delivery targets.

After inspecting some of the plans produced by supplier Spirit AeroSystems, Boeing found some of its aircraft currently had "hundreds of misaligned and duplicated holes" in their fuselage, as first reported by trade publication The Air Current on Wednesday. These "snowmen" holes, named for their elongated shape, had previously passed inspection checks at Spirit.

"We are aware of a quality issue involving elongated fastener holes on the aft pressure bulkhead on certain models of the 737 fuselage produced by Spirit AeroSystems," Spirit said in a statement on Wednesday. "Because Spirit uses multiple suppliers for the aft pressure bulkhead, only some units are affected. Spirit will continue to deliver units to Boeing."

Boeing said in a statement that it determined there is no immediate "safety of flight issue" for the 737 fleet, and the aircraft already in service can continue operations. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration told Reuters it agreed that flight safety was not affected by this issue.

On Thursday, Spirit Aerosystems stock dropped over 12% shortly after the market opened, and Boeing shares fell another 4% after sinking 4% in after-hours trading on Wednesday. The company's shares were up 20% this year through the market's close on Wednesday, aided by this summer's increased travel demand.

The company said it is planning for near-term delivery delays for some of its Max jets, while the company conducts inspections and determines exactly how many models were affected by the manufacturing issues. It will also continue to deliver models that were not affected by the manufacturing issues.

Earlier this year, Spirit discovered that two of its suppliers had since 2019 been using non-standard manufacturing procedures for parts involving brackets in vertical tail fins, according to Bloomberg. The FAA said at the time that there were no safety issues associated with that manufacturing error, but Boeing's usual operations were disrupted while it dealt with the issue.

While the 737 Max has been a money-making machine for Boeing, it has also been involved in tragedy.

Previously, the 737 Max was grounded until Nov. 2020 after modifications to the jet’s safety systems caused two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. Boeing didn’t disclose to the FAA critical details regarding its MCAS safety system, which was linked to both fatal crashes, according to The Washington Post.

The resulting backlash led to 20 months of public and private criticism of the company, Congressional proceedings and lawsuits. In total, the crashes have cost Boeing more than $20 billion, including payments to families of the two crash’s victims, according to the BBC.

The company will now have to reevaluate if it can reach its target of delivering between 400 and 450 737 jets in 2023. Boeing said in its second fiscal quarter earnings report it is transitioning to produce 38 737 jets per month, up from 31 per month during the same period in 2022, with plans to reach 50 per month in a few years.