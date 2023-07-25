Boeing Keeps Its Starliner Launch On Pause as SpaceX Readies for 7th Crewed Flight

Preparations for Boeing’s Starliner launch are on pause as NASA and the company continue to work through two issues affecting the spacecraft’s parachute system and tape used on internal wiring, a NASA official said Tuesday.

The NASA and Boeing teams are working through technical issues on the Starliner vehicle before they can gather and contemplate a target launch date, Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, said at a media briefing to discuss SpaceX’s upcoming seventh mission to the International Space Station.

A second issue involves some joints on the parachutes used to slow the Starliner on its re-entry into the atmosphere. As recently as late May, the Starliner’s first test flight with astronauts had been set for mid-July.

“We’re taking a look at all aspects of flight preparations,” Stich said, describing the program as "on pause" after the teams "decided to take a step back" from preparing for the Starliner launch. He said NASA isn’t ready to determine a new launch date for the test flight, which will carry astronaut test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the space station.

NASA and SpaceX are preparing for the seventh crewed flight to the International Space Station on Aug. 17. NASA via SpaceX

Also Tuesday, NASA said it will delay the next crewed mission to the International Space Station by two days, to Aug. 17, to allow for more launch pad preparation time following a SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch this week.

The agency’s seventh crewed mission to the ISS is scheduled for 6:56 a.m. EDT on Aug. 17 with docking at the station early the following day. The current four astronauts of the Crew-6 mission will depart Aug. 26.

NASA contracted with Boeing and SpaceX in 2014 to provide commercial astronaut transport to and from the ISS. SpaceX is preparing for its seventh operational trip in August while Boeing completed one uncrewed test flight in May 2022 after an initial test in December 2019 was cut short due to software problems.

The SpaceX Crew-7 astronauts, from left, are cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, astronaut Andreas Mogensen, astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, and astronaut Satoshi Furakawa. Bill Stafford/Robert Markowitz/NASA

The Crew-7 mission will come with a few “firsts” for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program:

First commercial crew mission to fly occupants from four of the International Space Station partners: Europe, Japan, Russia and the U.S.

The first time a European Space Agency astronaut, Andreas Mogensen, has served as pilot of the SpaceX Dragon. It will be Mogensen's second trip to the ISS.

First NASA crewed mission SpaceX has conducted from its Hangar X site at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Flight controllers for previous NASA commercial crew flights worked from the company’s Hawthorne, Calif., headquarters. SpaceX has used the facility for multiple Falcon 9 launches of its Starlink satellites.

SpaceX’s debut Falcon Heavy launch controlled from Florida is scheduled for Wednesday, when the company will fly the heaviest commercial communications satellite, Jupiter 3, for EchoStar’s Hughes Network Systems.

The 9,200 kg (20,282 lb) satellite was built by Maxar Technologies and will provide connectivity in the U.S. and Latin America for inflight Wi-Fi, backhaul for mobile phone operators and other commercial customers.