BMW Stock Falls After Updated 2023 Outlook

BMW Group said sales rose in the first half of this year rose, but the company expects its expenses to increase due to persistent inflation and supply chain issues.
The company said that sales of delivered cars rose 4.7% in the first half of 2023, to 1.2 million units from 1.16 million units a year ago. Markets reacted negatively to the update, with BMW stock dropping about 5.5% Tuesday afternoon.
The company said that sales of delivered cars rose 4.7% in the first half of 2023, to 1.2 million units from 1.16 million units a year ago.
The German automaker also updated its outlook for the rest of 2023, raising the margin on earnings before interest and taxes for its automotive segment to between 9% and 10.5% from the previous 8% to 10%.
- Bruce Springsteen Needs a Hand After Tripping and Falling Onstage in Amsterdam
- Tesla Stock Falls After Unveiling Its $1 Billion Supercomputer Project
- Crude Oil Futures Fall After Goldman Lowers Outlook
- Yeezy Offloading Boosts Adidas’ Bottom Line, 2023 Outlook
- Home Depot’s Falling Sales and Grim Outlook Aren’t a Good Sign for U.S. Economy
BMW said the stronger sales forecast is based on the strength of its orders and improved availability of its premium vehicles. BMW will report its full second-quarter earnings Aug. 3.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Florida-Based Chicken Chain Pollo Tropical to Be Sold for $225 millionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness
- ‘Funny Girl’ Starring Lea Michele Recoups Its Capital Ahead of Final CurtainEntertainment
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- ‘Supernatural’ Star Buys Really Old Connecticut Mansion Screaming to Be HauntedBusiness
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Tesla’s CFO and ‘Master of Coin’ Zach Kirkhorn Steps Down, Shares FallBusiness
- PayPal Launches US Dollar-Backed StablecoinBusiness
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech