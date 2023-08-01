BMW Stock Falls After Updated 2023 Outlook

BMW Group said sales rose in the first half of this year rose, but the company expects its expenses to increase due to persistent inflation and supply chain issues.

The company said that sales of delivered cars rose 4.7% in the first half of 2023, to 1.2 million units from 1.16 million units a year ago. Markets reacted negatively to the update, with BMW stock dropping about 5.5% Tuesday afternoon.

The German automaker also updated its outlook for the rest of 2023, raising the margin on earnings before interest and taxes for its automotive segment to between 9% and 10.5% from the previous 8% to 10%.

BMW said the stronger sales forecast is based on the strength of its orders and improved availability of its premium vehicles. BMW will report its full second-quarter earnings Aug. 3.