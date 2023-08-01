BMW Stock Falls After Updated 2023 Outlook - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

BMW Stock Falls After Updated 2023 Outlook

The German carmaker warned of higher expenses due to inflation

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
BMW delivered sales rose 4.7% in the first half of 2023 to 1.2 million units, compared to the same period last year.Nathan Howard/Getty

BMW Group said sales rose in the first half of this year rose, but the company expects its expenses to increase due to persistent inflation and supply chain issues.

The company said that sales of delivered cars rose 4.7% in the first half of 2023, to 1.2 million units from 1.16 million units a year ago. Markets reacted negatively to the update, with BMW stock dropping about 5.5% Tuesday afternoon.  

The company said that sales of delivered cars rose 4.7% in the first half of 2023, to 1.2 million units from 1.16 million units a year ago.

The German automaker also updated its outlook for the rest of 2023, raising the margin on earnings before interest and taxes for its automotive segment to between 9% and 10.5% from the previous 8% to 10%. 

Read More

BMW said the stronger sales forecast is based on the strength of its orders and improved availability of its premium vehicles. BMW will report its full second-quarter earnings Aug. 3.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.