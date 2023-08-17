Blue Shield of California Drops CVS as Preferred Drugstore for Mark Cuban, Amazon Pharmacies - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Blue Shield of California Drops CVS as Preferred Drugstore for Mark Cuban, Amazon Pharmacies

CVS shares drop 9% on the news

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy helps customers save money by offering prescription drugs at a 15% markup of wholesale costs. Robin L Marshall/Getty

Blue Shield of California is partnering with the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and Amazon Pharmacy to help its 4.8 million members save on prescription drugs, the health insurer announced Thursday. 

Blue Shield estimates the new pharmacy structure will save members $500 million annually. CVS and Costco were previously Blue Shield's preferred pharmacies.

Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy helps customers save money by offering prescription drugs at a 15% markup above wholesale costs. 

"Our company was built on a commitment to deliver transparent and affordable prescription drugs to everyone, and we are excited to collaborate with Blue Shield of California to change this part of the healthcare system in such an impactful and meaningful way,” Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, said in a statement. 

Blue Shield of California members will also be able to save money through Amazon’s own digital pharmacy, which recently expanded its auto-coupon program to include insulin and other diabetes medications and devices, and benefit from the e-commerce giant's fast and free delivery service. 

“Amazon Pharmacy is thrilled to join Blue Shield of California in their effort to help members get the medications they need, when they need them, at a price they can afford,” Vice President of Amazon Pharmacy John Love said in a statement.

The health insurer will still work with CVS Caremark — its prior pharmacy benefit manager — for specialty drugs needed by members with complex conditions. Shares of CVS Health dropped 9% in midday trading Thursday.

Read More

CVS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.