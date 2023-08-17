Blue Shield of California Drops CVS as Preferred Drugstore for Mark Cuban, Amazon Pharmacies

Blue Shield of California is partnering with the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and Amazon Pharmacy to help its 4.8 million members save on prescription drugs, the health insurer announced Thursday.

Blue Shield estimates the new pharmacy structure will save members $500 million annually. CVS and Costco were previously Blue Shield's preferred pharmacies.

Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy helps customers save money by offering prescription drugs at a 15% markup above wholesale costs.

"Our company was built on a commitment to deliver transparent and affordable prescription drugs to everyone, and we are excited to collaborate with Blue Shield of California to change this part of the healthcare system in such an impactful and meaningful way,” Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, said in a statement.

Blue Shield of California members will also be able to save money through Amazon’s own digital pharmacy, which recently expanded its auto-coupon program to include insulin and other diabetes medications and devices, and benefit from the e-commerce giant's fast and free delivery service.

“Amazon Pharmacy is thrilled to join Blue Shield of California in their effort to help members get the medications they need, when they need them, at a price they can afford,” Vice President of Amazon Pharmacy John Love said in a statement.

The health insurer will still work with CVS Caremark — its prior pharmacy benefit manager — for specialty drugs needed by members with complex conditions. Shares of CVS Health dropped 9% in midday trading Thursday.

CVS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.