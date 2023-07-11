Blue Origin Rocket Engine Blew Up Last Month During Testing: Report

On June 30, Blue Origin's BE-4 engine model exploded during testing while on the company's test pad, CNBC reported. The report of the explosion comes almost two weeks after it occurred.

The event did not cause any injuries and an investigation is underway to learn more, a Blue Origin representative told CNBC, as the company believes it may have identified the reason for the explosion.

The engine exploded about 10 seconds into the test at Jeff Bezos' space company's West Texas site. It was powerful enough to damage the test pad and destroyed the engine, the report said.

The BE-4 engine model was expected to finish testing this month, and it is scheduled for use on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan launch later this year, according to CNBC.

The ULA said "the BE-4 testing issue is not expected to impact our plans for the Vulcan Cert-1 mission," according to a statement sent to The Messenger.

Blue Origin also told CNBC that it will “continue test” and the company “will be able to meet our engine delivery commitment this year.”

The report is the latest in a string of incidents delaying ULA's Vulcan program and delivery of the BE-4 engine. In May 2023, the organization tweeted that it needed to review a booster engine ignition system after encountering an issue in a test. ULA is the joint space wing for Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Blue Origin did not immediately respond to request for comment.