Blue Origin Rocket Engine Blew Up Last Month During Testing: Report

On June 30, Blue Origin's BE-4 engine model exploded during testing while on the company's test pad, CNBC reported. The report of the explosion comes almost two weeks after it occurred.
The event did not cause any injuries and an investigation is underway to learn more, a Blue Origin representative told CNBC, as the company believes it may have identified the reason for the explosion.
The engine exploded about 10 seconds into the test at Jeff Bezos' space company's West Texas site. It was powerful enough to damage the test pad and destroyed the engine, the report said.
The BE-4 engine model was expected to finish testing this month, and it is scheduled for use on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan launch later this year, according to CNBC.
- Blue Origin, Astrobotic Receive NASA Funds To Develop Power Grids for the Moon
- Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Awarded NASA Moon-Landing Contract
- Thinking about quitting Twitter? What Elon Musk and $8 a month for blue check marks means for the future of the platform
- X Will Let Paid Users Hide That Embarrassing Blue Check After Months of Public Scorn
- Musk’s SpaceX Rockets Past Rocket-Launch Industry
The ULA said "the BE-4 testing issue is not expected to impact our plans for the Vulcan Cert-1 mission," according to a statement sent to The Messenger.
Blue Origin also told CNBC that it will “continue test” and the company “will be able to meet our engine delivery commitment this year.”
The report is the latest in a string of incidents delaying ULA's Vulcan program and delivery of the BE-4 engine. In May 2023, the organization tweeted that it needed to review a booster engine ignition system after encountering an issue in a test. ULA is the joint space wing for Boeing and Lockheed Martin.
Blue Origin did not immediately respond to request for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness