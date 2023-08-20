‘Blue Beetle’ Dethrones ‘Barbie’ at Weekend Box Office - The Messenger
‘Blue Beetle’ Dethrones ‘Barbie’ at Weekend Box Office

Greta Gerwig's comedic take on the iconic Mattel doll falls to second place behind the latest superhero romp from Warner Bros.

Patrick Cooley
After five weeks, the Barbie movie has finally stepped down from its throne at the top of the weekend box office.

The film is projected to make $21.5 million between Friday and Sunday, according to Boxofficemojo.com.

That total places Greta Gerwig's comedic take on the iconic Mattel doll in second place behind Blue Beetle, the latest superhero romp from Warner Bros., which is projected to make $25 million this weekend.

Christopher Nolan’s historical epic Oppenheimer, which opened opposite Barbie and spawned the Barbenheimer meme, igniting an otherwise lackluster summer box office, finished third with $10.8.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the seventh film to star the mutant turtles made famous by the 1980s children's cartoon, finished fourth with $8.4 million.

The R-rated live-action comedy Strays finished a disappointing fifth with a paltry $8.3 million. The film follows a pack of stray dogs voiced by superstars like Jamie Foxx and Will Farrell. That movie cost an estimated $46 million to film, making it unlikely to earn a profit.

Despite its perch atop the weekend box office, Blue Beetle has a high hill to climb to turn a profit with an estimated production budget of more than $100 million.

Xolo Maridueña in Blue Beetle.
Xolo Maridueña as the protagonist in Blue Beetle.Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics

Critics gave the film mostly positive — if not wholeheartedly enthusiastic — reviews and it’s one of the first superhero films with a largely Latino cast.

However, the actors were barred from promoting it thanks to ongoing strikes from unions representing writers and actors.

Meanwhile Barbie and Oppenheimer both already earned enough to turn a huge profit. Barbie had an estimated production budget between $128 and $145 million, and has earned $1.22 billion at the box office.

That total puts it within striking distance of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is the highest grossing movie of 2023 so far, according to boxofficemojo.com. That film grossed $1.36 billion during its theatrical run.

Oppenheimer, which cost an estimated $100 million to make, has earned $717.8 million.

