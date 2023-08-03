Bloomberg Calls on Federal Workers To Return to the Office

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg called the nation’s capital a “shadow of its former self” in a scathing Washington Post op-ed article urging President Biden to do more to get federal employees back in the office.

In the column, published Tuesday, Bloomberg argued that empty offices are a waste of taxpayer money, lead to worse customer service and hinder career development for young workers. He also said President Biden has failed to fulfill his promise from his 2022 State of the Union speech where he said, “the vast majority of federal workers will once again work in person.”

“The pandemic is over. Excuses for allowing offices to sit empty should end, too,” Bloomberg wrote.

Taxpayers are left paying for these empty offices, he maintained, pointing out that federal agencies spend about $5 billion annually to lease office space and an additional $2 billion on maintenance and operation costs, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Earlier this year, the GAO surveyed 24 agencies and found that 17 used on average about 25% or less of their headquarter’s capacity. Six agencies on average used less than 10% of their office space, ​ ​among them the Departments of Agriculture and Housing and Urban Development, the General Services Administration, the Office of Personnel Management, the Small Business Administration and the Social Security Administration.

At Bloomberg’s eponymous news outlet, employees have been required for over a year to come into the office at least 3 days a week, a mandate that will go to four days come fall.

“Our managers have seen the benefits of returning to in-person work…especially from young people just starting their careers,” said Bloomberg. “When senior managers are not present to mentor and nurture junior staff members, it hurts their professional development and prospects for career growth.”

In April, the White House issued guidance encouraging federal agencies to increase in-person work, but did not set any timelines or deadlines.