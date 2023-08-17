Blockbuster Weight Loss Drug Wegovy Is Four Times More Expensive in US Than Germany

Blockbuster weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro are cost significantly more in the U.S. than other wealthy countries, according to an analysis released Thursday.

The analysis conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health policy research non-profit, compared list prices for the new class of weight loss medications known as GLP-1 drugs across large OCED countries. The analysis was meant to highlight the amount of spending on the popular drugs, especially in the U.S. which outranks its peers in obesity, according to the KFF.

"Higher prices of drugs for weight loss and higher rates of obesity in the U.S. could mean a more significant impact of these drugs on overall health spending in the U.S. than in peer countries," the KFF report said.

The analysis found that the U.S. has the highest prices for these drugs across 10 similar countries.

One month’s supply of Wegovy is priced at $1,349 in the U.S. that is over 4 times more expensive than German's list price of $328. A month of Mounjaro is $1,023 in the U.S. compared to $319 in Japan.

Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic, which is used off-label for weight loss, is $936 for a month's supply in the U.S. — 11 times more than France's list price of $83.

Sales of Wegovy increased 537% over the last year due primarily to strong U.S. sales, according to Novo Nordisk's latest quarterly earnings report from Aug. 10.

The Danish drugmaker also saw its shares reach an all time high this month after the company released results of a 5-year clinical trial that showed that obese patients with a history of heart disease were 20% less likely to experience a stroke or heart attack when they were on a weekly dose of Wegovy.