Blackstone Hot-Growth Division Disappoints CEO Steve Schwarzman
Following a series of missteps, BXG appears to be on track to fall billions short of its $10 billion target for its second fund
Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman is trying to turn around the private investment firm’s equity growth division, Bloomberg reported.
Blackstone Growth, known as BXG and led by Jon Korngold, raised $4.5 billion for its debut fund in 2021. The division was designed to connect the $1 trillion Blackstone to fast-growing companies and bring in shiny new deals with buzzy, up-and-coming companies.
But following a series of missteps, including poorly timed investments, BXG appears to be on track to fall billions short of its $10 billion target for its second fund, according to Bloomberg. In the two years since its launch, BXG has returned just 1.1 times of its original invested capital as of June 30.
Schwarzman, along with Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray, said BXG needed more discipline in a meeting described by insiders as a "family intervention," according to Bloomberg.
Schwarzman and Gray directed Korngold to stick to marketing and fundraising, with the rest of the group working on investments and other tasks, according to Bloomberg.
After all, Kornfeld was brought on to turbocharge Blackstone’s growth equity efforts, the Bloomberg story said, and BXG was intended to play a leading role in Gray’s strategy to find new ways of powering profits at Blackstone.
Nonetheless, Blackstone continues to remain hopeful regarding the division's potential for the private investment banking firm.
"We are proud of what Blackstone Growth has built in just a few short years amid one of the most difficult markets for growth investing in a quarter century," the firm said in a statement, Bloomberg reported.
