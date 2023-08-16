Blackstone Hot-Growth Division Disappoints CEO Steve Schwarzman - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Blackstone Hot-Growth Division Disappoints CEO Steve Schwarzman

Following a series of missteps, BXG appears to be on track to fall billions short of its $10 billion target for its second fund

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman is trying to turn around the private investment firm’s equity growth division, Bloomberg reported.

Blackstone Growth, known as BXG and led by Jon Korngold, raised $4.5 billion for its debut fund in 2021. The division was designed to connect the $1 trillion Blackstone to fast-growing companies and bring in shiny new deals with buzzy, up-and-coming companies.

But following a series of missteps, including poorly timed investments, BXG appears to be on track to fall billions short of its $10 billion target for its second fund, according to Bloomberg. In the two years since its launch, BXG has returned just 1.1 times of its original invested capital as of June 30.

Schwarzman, along with Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray, said BXG needed more discipline in a meeting described by insiders as a "family intervention," according to Bloomberg.

Schwarzman and Gray directed Korngold to stick to marketing and fundraising, with the rest of the group working on investments and other tasks, according to Bloomberg.

Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman
Following a series of missteps, BXG appears to be on track to fall billions short of its $10 billion target for its second fund.Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

After all, Kornfeld was brought on to turbocharge Blackstone’s growth equity efforts, the Bloomberg story said, and BXG was intended to play a leading role in Gray’s strategy to find new ways of powering profits at Blackstone.

Read More

Nonetheless, Blackstone continues to remain hopeful regarding the division's potential for the private investment banking firm.

“We are proud of what Blackstone Growth has built in just a few short years amid one of the most difficult markets for growth investing in a quarter century,” the firm said in a statement, Bloomberg reported. “We are proud of what Blackstone Growth has built in just a few short years amid one of the most difficult markets for growth investing in a quarter century.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.