Blackstone Becomes First Private Equity Firm With $1 Trillion in Assets Under Management, But Sees No ‘All Clear’ Sign for Economy

Blackstone now has more than $1 trillion in investor assets under management, a milestone hit in the second quarter, but its stock briefly slipped 1.4% in Thursday morning trading following a sharp decline in revenue.

The firm is now the only pure play private equity firm in the world with more than $1 trillion in client money.

Still, the dip in revenue barely dented the $33 billion personal fortune of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman.

While executives trumpeted the achievement — reached three years ahead of schedule when it was first set as a goal in 2018 — they were also cautious. President and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Gray told a analysts on an earnings call that while the capital markets for matching investors and funds would probably improve in the next six to 12 months, he was still uncertain.

“Our expectation is you will see a pick-up in activity,” Gray said, adding later that “it’s too early to put out an all-clear sign here.” Blackstone, which has nearly $195 billion in “dry powder” to pour into private equity, real estate, credit alternatives and hedge funds, is in the midst of its largest fund-raising cycle ever, Morningstar wrote in April.

With stakes in commercial and residential real estate, infrastructure projects, pharmaceutical startups, movie studios, data centers, fossil fuel companies, insurers, utilities and dating app Bumble, Blackstone is the poster child of alternative assets. Its funds are targeted to institutional investors and ordinary retail investors. Until recently, alternative assets were open mainly to large investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds. With a $132 billion market value on Wednesday, Blackstone is worth almost as much as American Express and more than Goldman Sachs.

The New York-based company is at the fore of a massive shift in which alternative asset managers are acting more like traditional banks by lending directly to mid-sized companies in the U.S. and Europe. Blackstone isn’t regulated like a bank, even though it often acts like one.

The company reported net income rose to $601.3 million, or 79 cents a share, in the second quarter compared with a loss of $29.4 million, or 4 cents a share, a year earlier. It posted $2.3 billion in segment revenues, a key measure of profitability, down sharply from year-ago levels of $4.1 billion.

Distributable earnings, meaning cash that can be returned to shareholders, fell to $1.21 billion, or 93 cents a share, from $1.99 billion, or $1.49 a share, in the year-ago period.

Blackstone's big drama this year has centered on its flagship fund.

Investors yanked $8.1 billion from the $68 billion Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust over seven consecutive months since last November, with the heaviest withdrawals in January. The drainage has since slowed, with the company telling investors in a July 3 letter that redemptions last month fell to $3.8 billion.

More money would have flowed out, but Blackstone limited withdrawals. Investors pulled cash as rising interest rates made BREIT’s debt portion, acquired when interest rates were near zero, more expensive and in need of refinancing. The portfolio returned 11% over the first six months of the year and 12% since it launched in 2017.

Schwarzman, who co-founded Blackstone with Peter Peterson with just $400,000 in 1995, owns about one fifth of the company and took home record pay last year of nearly $1.3 billion in cash and dividends. He’s worth $33 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires tracker.

The CEO told the call that global investor appetite for alternative investments is huge. “We expect alternatives to expand significantly in the future,” Schwarzman said, adding that the current $12 trillion market had major room to grow and catch up to the $225 trillion market for liquid stocks and bonds.

Abby Salameh, the chief marketing officer and managing director of CAIS IQ, an alternative assets platform for wealth advisors, said Thursday that those advisors are the key link to getting more high net worth and ultra-rich investors in the assets.

“It's not so much that there's something new and innovative going on in product creation," she said — "It’s that you're seeing such a wider manufacturing of funds and a wider adoption of them by the wealth management community.” Gray said that “ultimately, this is a very long-term relationship with the financial advisors and their clients.”