BlackRock, MSCI Being Investigated by a House Committee

Investment firm Black Rock said on Tuesday that it follows U.S. laws and plans to work with a congressional committee investigating its indirect support of Chinese companies on so-called red flag lists.
The investment giant and another firm under scrutiny by the committee, MSCI, do not invest directly in Chinese companies, but some Chinese firms are included in the portfolios and indexes their customers invest in.
Congressional investigators believe the two firms unwittingly supported Chinese companies considered security threats and accused of human rights violations, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
In letters cited by the Journal, members of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party said the firms facilitated U.S. investment in companies that bolster the Chinese military and participate in human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, where the Chinese government has suppressed the Uygur Muslim minority.
The letter chastised the companies for including Chinese firms on the government’s “red flag lists” in portfolios and indexes, which committee members said supported those firms financially.
The red flag lists include a Pentagon list of Chinese corporations that operate in the United States but support the communist nation’s military.
The Chinese firms singled out by the committee include ZTE, a telecommunications giant that the Federal Communications Commission considers a security threat, and Aviation Industry Corporation China, which makes jet fighters for the Chinese military.
In an emailed statement, MSCI said simply that the investment firm "is currently reviewing the inquiry from the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party."
In a statement, Black Rock said it offers customers “a number of strategies to invest in or exclude China from their portfolios.”
“The majority of our clients’ investments in China are through index funds, and we are one of 16 asset managers currently offering US index funds investing in Chinese companies. With all investments in China and markets around the world, BlackRock complies with all applicable U.S. government laws,” the statement said.
