BlackRock Profits Surge 27% Despite Sustainable Investing Backlash
The world’s largest investment company reported $1.36 billion in net income for the second quarter of 2023
BlackRock reported second-quarter earnings on Friday before Wall Street markets opened, with net income soaring 27% from last year's levels.
Revenue at the world's largest investment firm over the April-June period dipped 1% to $4.46 billion compared to $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year.
Net income was $1.36 billion, up from $1.07 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Earnings were $9.06 per share, surpassing the $8.46 per share that analysts polled by Morningstar had forecast.
Assets under management rose to $9.42 trillion on year-ago levels, an 11% rise. They were up 4% on the first three months of 2023.
The 19,500-employee firm, led by Chairman and CEO Larry Fink, is weathering a burgeoning backlash against environmental, social and governance, or ESG, investment principles.
Morningstar calls BlackRock “at its core a passive investment shop,” where nearly two-thirds of the company’s managed assets and more than half its revenue comefrom passive products offered through its iShares exchange-traded fund platform and institutional index funds.
While actively managed funds account for a little over one quarter of BlackRock’s assets, they generate 46% of the firm’s base management fees. That mixture, Morningstar said, increases pressure on the company to get the returns of its actively-managed offerings “on a more consistent footing.”
BlackRock shares nudged up 1.9% in pre-market trading.
