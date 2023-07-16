When BlackRock announced soaring profits on Friday, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink pointedly avoided the hot-button investment trend that until very recently he championed quite loudly.

Fink and other top executives made no explicit mention of environmental, social and governance factors, or ESG, on a conference call to discuss the firm’s second-quarter performance. Neither did the company’s accompanying earnings statement. The closest the world’s largest asset management firm came to addressing what’s also called sustainable investing: several brief mentions of “decarbonization.”

“We're having more and more conversations with more and more corporations [about how] they think about their platform related to decarbonization,” Fink said during the call, adding later, “I believe this is going to be a multiyear global opportunity for BlackRock.”

BlackRock CEO Fink: “I don't use the word ESG anymore, because it's been entirely weaponized,” he said in June. Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP/Getty Images

The company’s reticence comes as conservative politicians in fossil-fuel-heavy states rip into what they call "progressive" and "woke" investing, which they contend puts principles ahead of profits. If BlackRock is the poster-child of large-scale ESG investing — at the end of June it oversaw $9.43 trillion in assets, including roughly $650 billion in sustainable mutual and exchange-traded funds — it’s now pivoting on how it frames the controversial issue.

“They’re taking a softer stance,” said Stephen Biggar, the director of financial institutions research at New York-based Argus Research, which provides independent research and analysis on U.S. equities to professional investors. BlackRock didn't respond to requests for comment from The Messenger.

BlackRock’s positioning has already threatened to disrupt a slice of its business. Late last year as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis crusaded against what he called “woke capitalism,” the state’s Treasury said it would divest $2 billion of assets managed by BlackRock because of its ESG stance. As it turned out, BlackRock hadn’t put the bulk of Florida’s money into ESG in the first place, so there wasn’t that much to purge, Bloomberg reported.

Then in June, Fink told an audience at the Aspen Ideas Festival that BlackRock had lost “$4 billion of mandates,” mostly because of “misinformation” about ESG, according to a transcript obtained by The Messenger. “I don't use the word ESG anymore, because it's been entirely weaponized,” he said.

ESG can mean dozens of different things and be interpreted in various ways. From climate-friendly business policies and boardroom diversity to LGBTQ+ rights and remedying inequality, the acronym is an Etch-a-Sketch that’s constantly being redrawn.

Fink, one of the most closely watched CEOs in the world, jolted the investment landscape in 2018 when he penned a widely-read annual letter that said “every company must not only deliver financial performance, but also show how it makes a positive contribution to society.” In 2019, he wrote of “an inextricable link” between “purpose and profit.”

Fink’s letters are addressed openly to global executives. Last year he wrote that “a company must create value for and be valued by its full range of stakeholders in order to deliver long-term value for its shareholders.” The letter's crescendo was: “Stakeholder capitalism is not about politics. It is not a social or ideological agenda. It is not “woke.” It is capitalism, driven by mutually beneficial relationships between you and the employees, customers, suppliers, and communities your company relies on to prosper. This is the power of capitalism.”

But this year’s letter on March 15 seemed a different beast altogether.

While Fink said BlackRock’s strategy “remains centered on … leading in sustainable investing,” he was more muted regarding so-called decarbonization efforts to combat climate change.

“It is not the role of an asset manager like BlackRock to engineer a particular outcome in the economy, and we don’t know the ultimate path and timing of the transition,” he wrote.

The shift didn’t go unnoticed.

“The tone of Fink in prior newsletters was very strong,” said Biggar of Argus Research.

BlackRock’s latest results show the firm seems to be weathering the ESG controversy just fine so far. Second-quarter net income reported Friday soared 27 percent from a year ago to $1.37 billion even as revenue slipped 1.4% to $4.46 billion. After a dreadful 2022 for stocks and bonds, Wall Street’s rebound this year helped results at the company, which charges fees based on assets under management, including base fees and performance-related ones.

But by all indications, BlackRock — and the ESG movement — will remain a target.

Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, wrote to President Joe Biden in March to slam "ESG fanaticism" as "harmful to the energy sector."

In May 2022, Elon Musk tweeted that “Exxon is rated top ten best in the world for environment, social & governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn’t make the list! ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors.”

In March, Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus told Fox News that Silicon Valley Bank collapsed that month because it was a “woke” bank exemplifying the Biden administration’s persistent push for banks to prioritize global warming over shareholder returns.

A 118-page report from Federal Reserve Board examiners, on the other hand, said SVB became the largest bank failure since 2008 because the bank’s executives failed “to manage basic interest rate risk.”