BLACKPINK Band Contract Uncertainty Sends K-Pop Talent Agency Stock Down

Lisa, a rapper and dancer in the group, has reportedly not reached a deal on her contract extension with YG Entertainment

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
BLACKPINK performed at Coachella in April.Emma McIntyre / Staff/ Getty Images

Shares in YG Entertainment, the K-Pop talent agency, are down 5.83% today on the Korean stock exchange, following rumors that a member of one of the agencies most successful groups, BLACKPINK, is having trouble with contract negotiations.

Earlier today, the entertainment group's stock was down further in Korea, at 7%, the lowest the company has seen since May, according to CNBC.

The South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK formed in 2016 and has made waves since. The group, comprised of four artists was the first Korean band to perform at a large-scale UK festival and the first K-Pop girl group to sell a million records.

Now, there is growing concern about the group. CNBC said that a South Korea article reported that Lisa, a rapper and dance in the group, had not reached an "agreement" with YG Entertainment on a contract extension. The group's contracts are set to expire in August, seven years after they were first signed.

YG Entertainment could not immediately be reached for comment.

