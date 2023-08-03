‘Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde’ Plead Guilty in $3.6 Billion Hack

A New York City couple pleaded guilty Thursday to pulling off the largest cryptocurrency heist in history, acknowledging for the first time that they were the culprits behind the 2016 hacking of Bitfinex, one of the world's largest digital coin exchanges.
The hipster husband and wife, Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, became minor sensations when they were arrested and charged with the hack in February 2022. Both maintained a prolific online presence, with Morgan adopting a persona as a would-be rapper and social media influencer named Razzlekhan, and Lichtenstein describing himself as a technology entrepreneur.
The hack purloined nearly 120,000 bitcoin, which at the time was worth about $71 million. But with the ensuing run-up, their heist came to be worth more than $4 billion. When the U.S. seized the coins at the time of their arrest in 2022, the recovery was valued at $3.6 billion.
Prosecutors said Lichtenstein, 35, primarily served as the hacker in the operation, breaking the theft into 2,000 smaller transactions in which he accessed Bitfinex's systems and authorized transfers to wallets under his control. He then deleted access credentials and log files to cover his tracks.
Once the funds were under his control, he parked them under fictitious identities in accounts across dark-net markets and exchanges.
Morgan, meanwhile, was in charge of laundering the funds, prosecutors said. Little of the money appeared to have ever been laundered and converted for use, however; of the 120,000 stolen coins, roughly 95,000 still remained in digital wallets under Lichtenstein's control at the time of the U.S. seizure.
