Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is cutting its workforce by more than 1,000 employees globally as it deals with ongoing investigations by U.S. regulators, a source told the The Wall Street Journal.
Binance has been the target of U.S. regulators recently. In June, the SEC sued the exchange and its founder Changpeng Zhao for allegedly operating illegally in the country and for misusing customer funds.
Terminations at the exchange have occurred over recent weeks, the Journal's source said, and could impact more than a third of Binance’s staff. The exchange had an estimated 8,000 employees prior to the layoffs.
A Binance spokesperson confirmed to the the Journal that layoffs were occurring, but did not provide any information on how many jobs would be cut.
- SEC Sues Crypto Exchange Binance and CEO for Operating Illegal Securities Exchange
- Crypto Giant Binance Commingled Customer Funds and Revenue: Report
- Christian University Terminates 2 Employees Over Pronouns in Email Signatures
- Binance vs. FTX: Two of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world clashed. Only one will survive.
- Binance and SEC Strike a Deal to Keep US Exchange Open
“As we prepare for the next major bull cycle, it has become clear that we need to focus on talent density across the organization to ensure we remain nimble and dynamic,” said the Binance spokesperson.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness