Binance Accuses SEC of ‘Fishing Expedition’ in Crypto Probe

Binance filed for a protective order against the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday over “unreasonable” and “overbroad” requests made by the agency in its investigation into the cryptocurrency exchange.

In the filing, BAM Trading Services Inc., which does business as Binance.US, and BAM Management US Holdings Inc. claim that the firm complied “in good faith” with the SEC’s discovery requests, but argues that the agency is going too far.

“Instead of seeking ‘limited’ discovery, the SEC has spent the past 45 days serving incredibly overbroad and unreasonable discovery requests that seek, on their face, every single document in BAM’s possession related to customer assets,” according to the court documents.

Binance called on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to issue a protective order limiting the SEC to four depositions of Binance employees and precluding certain questioning and requests outside the scope of the consent order.

The SEC filed 13 charges against Binance and its CEO, Chengpeng Zhao, on June 5 for operating an illegal securities exchange in the U.S., in what the agency called a “web of deception.” A week later, the court entered a consent order that required Binance to repatriate all customer assets to the United States and provide a substantial amount of information about customer assets to the SEC.

The consent order also allowed the SEC to conduct “limited expedited discovery” for a period of 90 days on a narrow set of topics — namely, the possession, custody, and control of customer assets.

Binance said in the court filing Monday that it has already turned over more than 200 documents totaling over 5,000 pages, provided narrative responses to written questioning and submitted several letters with detailed information about customer assets.

The crypto exchange firm argues that the SEC is overstepping the consent order, including by demanding that Binance produce “all communications” concerning topics, which it claims have nothing to do with customer assets, from at least six employees dating back to November 2022.

The SEC has declined Binance's proposals to meaningfully limit its requests and is opposed to the motion for a protective order, the filing said.