Porn Customer Files Class Action Over Alleged $2 Membership Scam

A class action has been filed on behalf of porn customers who were invited to sign up for a two-day, $2 membership to an adult entertainment website and were then were "surreptitiously" charged for a different and expensive membership, the lawsuit alleges.
The billing company named in the suit, MG Billing Limited, which the lawsuit claims is based in Cyprus, allegedly "lures consumers" into providing their credit card information for a short trial period. Then they are assessed monthly fees for "a different adult entertainment membership" that they did not order or use, according to the lawsuit, filed in DuPage County, Illinois.
The named plaintiff is James Vandiver, who could not immediately be reached. The lawsuit said Vandiver has no permanent residential address.
Brazzers, the site the plaintiff signed up with for a two-day trial, advertises itself as the "#1 Best Porn Site In the WORLD."
The complaint claims that individuals who canceled their $2, two-day trial in less than 48 hours, would not incur any additional charges. The plaintiff claimed they were charged anyway.
The suit cites other individuals who had experiences similar to the plaintiff. One claimed that after signing up for a trial membership, they were enrolled in both a membership and a 'premium' membership which totaled almost $75 a month.
Another alleged that while he or she believed the sign-up was only for a $2 trial, charges amounted to about $500.
Online pornography is a nearly $100 billion industry worldwide, and its many websites attract more visitors every month than Amazon, Twitter and Netflix combined, according to media reports cited in the complaint.
