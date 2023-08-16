‘Big Short’ Investor Bets $1.6 Billion on a Stock Market Crash

Michael Burry, who cashed in by predicting the 2008 financial crisis and became the subject of blockbuster movie “The Big Short,” is betting big on a Wall Street crash.
Burry is using more than 90% of his portfolio — or upwards of $1.6 billion — to bet on a market downturn by holding bearish options against the Standard & Poor’s 500 and the Nasdaq 100, according to securities filings made public on Monday.
Burry’s private investment firm, Scion Asset Management, bought $887 million in put options against SPDR S&P 500 ETF and $739 million in put options against Invesco QQQ Trust ETF. Both funds track the major indices.
Put options are contracts that allow investors to sell an asset at a predetermined price within a specified time frame.
In the second quarter, Scion also sold all of its shares in several banks involved in the regional banking crisis, including First Republic, PacWest, Western Alliance and Huntington Bank.
First Republic was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and sold to JPMorgan Chase in early May. PacWest entered into an agreement to merge with competitor Banc of California on July 25, with the transaction set to be completed by early 2024.
Burry famously shorted subprime mortgages ahead of the 2008 financial crisis and profited enormously. Michael Lewis based his 2010 book “The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine” on Burry’s wager, and it became a blockbuster movie in 2015, with Christian Bale playing Burry.
