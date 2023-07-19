Big Retailers, Back From the Brink, Are Opening Brick-and-Mortar Stores Again

As shoppers flocked to e-commerce during the pandemic, many big-box retailers consolidated their real estate footprint, leading to fears of a superstore apocalypse.

These stores anchored shopping centers across the country and became household names — although after closures, shoppers and experts expected that they might not be for long.

Now, some major chains are re-evaluating whether all that mass shuttering was the right move after all and are attempting to reburnish their names by reopening physical locations.

This is the "rebirth of the retail sector," said Barry Wolfe, senior managing director of investments at brokerage Marcus & Millichap.

"They realized, correctly, e-commerce is really tough," Wolfe said. "You can't go all physical or [all] e-commerce. It's omni-channel."

Among the retailers participating in the re-emergence is Barnes & Noble, which had nearly 800 locations at its peak in the 1980s but has dropped to 600, largely due to sellers like Amazon, which originated as a bookstore and sold 40% of print books in 2021. Barnes & Noble is planning to open 30 new stores in 2023, with some already welcoming customers.

These stores vary in size, ranging from 5,000 to 30,000 square feet, James Daunt, Barnes & Noble's CEO, told Bisnow. Spaces include shops in new markets, as well as former locations that the company previously closed.

Other big-box retailers are exploring different store formats. Despite moving forward with plans to abandon 20 to 30 large-format stores, the retailer last year began piloting small-format, “digital-first” stores. Now, Best Buy plans to open 10 new outlet stores and remodel eight other sites in fiscal year 2024, according to financial reports.

At the same time, Best Buy has decreased its workforce headcount by approximately 25,000 people — 20% of its total — over the past three years, partly due to pandemic layoffs that the company chose not to re-fill.

“We are moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach to our stores and staffing to a market-based approach,” Best Buy CEO Corie Sue Barry said during a call with investors on May 25.

Best Buy had nearly 1,800 physical locations worldwide in 2013, but has closed approximately 600 stores since then.

Still, as customers fail to return to the mall, familiar retailers continue to flee the confines of the old-school commercial center. For example, Bath & Body Works plans to spend $300 to $350 million on capital expenditures in 2023 alone just to get out of the mall.

Those funds — which are offset by 50 store closures, mostly in malls — will be used to open 90 off-mall locations and finance 30 remodels of White Barn stores selling candles, according to the company’s first-quarter earnings report. Square footage is expected to grow by 4%.

Macy’s first announced it would be exploring off-mall locations, as well as centralizing fulfillment centers, in 2020.

“Everything on the digital agenda has been accelerated,” CEO Jeff Gennette said during a call with investors at the time.

Now Macy's is doubling down that the strategy.

Barnes & Noble, which reduced store count by 200, plans to reopen 30 locations this year. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“Long term, we remain bullish about the small-format store opportunity as off-mall retail continues to be a dominant in-person shopping method for U.S. consumers, and we're evaluating potential locations to enable accelerated growth,” incoming CEO Tony Spring said in a call with investors on June 1.

Rival department store Century 21 has essentially risen from the dead recently. In September 2020, the chain went through a tumultuous bankruptcy and subsequently shut down all 13 stores on the East Coast. Century's founding Gindi family has since bought back the intellectual property of the retailer and reopened its flagship location in New York City.

Not every big-box retailer is rediscovering brick-and-mortar success. Notably, Bed Bath & Beyond is on track to close its remaining 360 BBB stores and 120 buybuy Baby locations after already shutting 400 stores this past year. The brand also owns Christmas Tree Shops, which is winding down all 82 of its stores after defaulting on a $45 million bankruptcy loan.

Wolfe has hopes that other retailers will fill those spaces, although it may require some experimentation.

"It's mixtures of different sizes, different prototypes, different markets," Wolfe said. "If you're going to succeed, you can't just have one box, one footprint and shove a square peg in a round hole and say, 'This is gonna work for everybody.'"