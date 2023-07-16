Big-Bank Earnings, Slowing Inflation Point Toward ‘Soft Landing’

Slowing inflation and strong-second quarter reports from the three biggest U.S. banks may be a sign that the nation is heading toward a soft landing.

A soft landing is when the Federal Reserve and policymakers bring down inflation without the economy crashing; a hard landing is when rising interest rates push the U.S. into a recession.

JPMorgan Chase pulled in a record-breaking $41.3 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2023, beating analysts’ expectations of $38.9 billion. Net income and net interest income also grew by 67% and 44%, respectively, year-over-year, according to the company’s report.

In May, JPMorgan agreed to purchase First Republic Bank, which became the fourth regional lender to collapse in 2023 and the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

Both Wells Fargo and Citigroup joined JPMorgan in beating expectations, although by narrower margins.

Wells Fargo pulled in $20.5 billion in revenue, slightly beating analysts expectations for $20.1 billion, and increased net income by 58% year-over-year, according to the firm’s report. Citigroup, too, squeezed past analysts’ expectations, pulling in $19.4 billion and beating expectations of $19.3 billion. Higher interest payments from borrowers gave the bank an 18% year-over-year jump in net interest income for the quarter, according to its filing.

“The U.S. economy continues to be resilient. Consumer balance sheets remain healthy, and consumers are spending, albeit a little more slowly. Labor markets have softened somewhat, but job growth remains strong,” JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement. “That being said, there are still salient risks in the immediate view—many of which I have written about over the past year.”

The CEO pointed to a list of negative factors that might determine how the economy will turn out: consumers are using up their “cash buffers,” core inflation is high, the Russian-Ukraine War is ongoing and fiscal deficits are large. But, he also pointed toward increasing consumer spending and strong job growth.

Experts like Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, have also said a soft-landing might be on the rise, citing a slowing Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index. Both indexes are key measures of inflation in the U.S.

During June, inflation fell to its lowest annual rate in more than two years. The CPI, increased 3% from last year, which is the lowest level since March 2021, according to CNBC. The PPI rose 0.1% from the last year, its smallest advance since 2020, according to Bloomberg.

June’s “Goldilocks” jobs report showed that the economy cranked out 209,000 jobs, right in the sweet spot for the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden. The slightly-lower than expected report gave the Fed more flexibility to consider extending the pause in rate hikes it began last month or doing another hike this month.

“Everything we’ve seen so far this week — CPI, PPI, the banks — has all been about a soft-landing narrative,” El-Erian said on Friday.

While higher interest rates did help push Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic to failure, larger banks like JPMorgan have benefited, as customers moved to safer institutions, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Small and mid-size lenders will begin reporting their quarterly reports next week. Some small banks have recently lowered their earnings forecasts, saying they underestimated how much cash they would need to shell out on deposits, according to the Journal. While the three largest banks have all seen their stocks rise in 2023, the broader KBW Nasdaq Bank Index is down 18% for the year -- a sign that investors are worried about smaller banks’ deposit costs.