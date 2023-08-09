Biden Signs Executive Order to Ban Some US Investments in China 

Update 5:05 p.m. ET: Biden has officially signed the executive order, which bars "US persons" from "undertaking particular transactions" in Chinese-owned technology companies working on semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.



This article's original text follows below:

The Biden Administration is set to issue an executive order Wednesday limiting private equity and venture capital firms from certain investments in China, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.

The order targets U.S. investments in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and quantum computing — prohibiting some of those investments while requiring Americans doing business in China to inform U.S. officials if they have investments in those fields, according to the Journal.

Those who violate the order could face fines or be forced to sell off their stakes, the Journal reported.

It's the latest salvo in escalating trade tension between the U.S. and China.

When Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen toured China last month, she said the U.S. would take more "targeted actions that are necessary to protect our national security interests and those of our allies." A Treasury spokesperson declined to comment.

Last month, China's generative AI platform, Ernie, was reported to beat ChaptGPT in University admission exams and Chinese language tests.

Last year, Biden limited exports on chips and semiconductors to China. Following this China restricted purchases from major U.S. chip producer, Micron Technology.