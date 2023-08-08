Beyond Meat Shares Slide 16% After Gloomy Earnings Report - The Messenger
Business.
Beyond Meat Shares Slide 16% After Gloomy Earnings Report

The company blamed misinformation about plant-based meat products for its financial woes

Laura Bratton
Beyond Meat makes alternative meat products including its Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage.Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Beyond Meat’s stock plummeted Tuesday, the day after the company reported a drop in its second quarter earnings.

Shares of the plant-based meat company sank 15.6%, to $12.90 in afternoon trading, from $15.28 at its previous close, as investors reacted to the lower-than-expected earnings.

On Monday, Beyond Meat reported that its revenues plummeted 31%, to $102.1 million in the second quarter compared to $147 million during the same period last year. Souring public opinion of plant-based meat products drove down demand, the company said, with sales volumes falling nearly 24%.

“Though we recognize that there are broader economic headwinds at play, namely inflation and higher interest rates that are squeezing spending power of the consumer, we are also acutely aware that there is ambiguity and confusion around the health benefits of plant-based meats,” said Ethan Walden Brown, CEO of Beyond Meat. "This is weighing on the category's growth."

The share of U.S. consumers who believe plant-based meats are healthy fell to 38% in 2022 from 52% in 2020, according to Food Marketing Institute research cited by Beyond Meat. Investment in plant-based meat companies also has dropped significantly since the products’ popularity hit a high in 2021.

Beyond Meat shares have tracked changing consumer sentiment about alternative meat products, with its stock price falling consistently in recent years from over $241 in 2019, when the company went public. 

The company claims that its faux meat products are significantly healthier than the animal meat products they seek to replace, citing their lower levels of saturated fat and lack of hormones and antibiotics.

Beyond Meat said it is continuing to collaborate with the Stanford School of Medicine and American Cancer Society to support research on health outcomes associated with plant-based meats. On Aug. 4th, it launched a “There's Goodness Here" campaign, showcasing the farming origins of its ingredients, on Aug. 4.

“As a brand and category, we have significantly more work to do to reach the consumer on the health benefits of Beyond Meat and plant-based meats respectively,” said Brown.

Beyond Meat reduced its 2023 outlook on Tuesday, and now projects net revenues for the year will be between $360 and $380 million, down from its estimate of between $375 and $415 million.

