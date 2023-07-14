BetterHelp, The ‘World’s Largest Therapy Service,’ Hit With $7.8 Million Fine For Data Sharing - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

BetterHelp, The ‘World’s Largest Therapy Service,’ Hit With $7.8 Million Fine For Data Sharing

The company allegedly shared patient information on social media platforms such as Facebook and Snapchat

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The case was initially filed by the Federal Trade Commission in March. BetterHelp

The Federal Trade Commission slapped online therapy company BetterHelp, with a $7.8 million fine over allegations that it shared sensitive health data over social media. The charges would prohibit the counseling platform from sharing similar data in the future. 

The regulator claims that BetterHelp leveraged patients’ data, including health questionnaires and email addresses, for advertising on social media platforms including Facebook, Pinterest and Snapchat. 

BetterHelp had previously promised patients that "it would only use or disclose personal health data for limited purposes," according to the FTC.

BetterHelp said in a statement to The Messenger, "we do not share and have never shared with advertisers, publishers, social media platforms, or any other similar third parties, private information such as members' names or clinical data from therapy sessions." The company said they "understand" the FTC's move and are "happy to settle this matter with the agency."

Read More

The fine also will be used to give some therapy users affected by the data breach partial refunds for what they paid the platform.

The FTC entered its final order to approve the fine on Friday.

BetterHelp, which advertises itself as the “world’s largest therapy service,” provides its therapy services online as well by phone and via text. The company says it has served over 4 million users since its founding in 2013.

The Federal Trade Commission initially filed the case against BetterHealth in March after receiving 123 complaints by consumers.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.