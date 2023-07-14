BetterHelp, The ‘World’s Largest Therapy Service,’ Hit With $7.8 Million Fine For Data Sharing

The Federal Trade Commission slapped online therapy company BetterHelp, with a $7.8 million fine over allegations that it shared sensitive health data over social media. The charges would prohibit the counseling platform from sharing similar data in the future.

The regulator claims that BetterHelp leveraged patients’ data, including health questionnaires and email addresses, for advertising on social media platforms including Facebook, Pinterest and Snapchat.

BetterHelp had previously promised patients that "it would only use or disclose personal health data for limited purposes," according to the FTC.

BetterHelp said in a statement to The Messenger, "we do not share and have never shared with advertisers, publishers, social media platforms, or any other similar third parties, private information such as members' names or clinical data from therapy sessions." The company said they "understand" the FTC's move and are "happy to settle this matter with the agency."

The fine also will be used to give some therapy users affected by the data breach partial refunds for what they paid the platform.

The FTC entered its final order to approve the fine on Friday.

BetterHelp, which advertises itself as the “world’s largest therapy service,” provides its therapy services online as well by phone and via text. The company says it has served over 4 million users since its founding in 2013.

The Federal Trade Commission initially filed the case against BetterHealth in March after receiving 123 complaints by consumers.