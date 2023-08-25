Better.com, Known for Its CEO’s Brutal Firing of Staff Over Zoom, Has New Problems

The stock of online mortgage lender Better.com plummeted more than 90% in its Nasdaq debut.

Shares of Better, which took heat in 2021 when Chief Executive Officer Vishal Garg unceremoniously fired 900 of his employees over a Zoom call, were trading at just over $1 Friday, down from more than $17 at its opening Thursday.

The decline was so rapid that trading was stopped four times in the first half hour Thursday, Business Insider reported.

Demand for mortgages has plummeted since the homebuying frenzy of 2020 and 2021, when interest rates reached record lows because of the pandemic's crush on the economy. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is over 7% now, more than double what it was just a year and a half ago and the highest in decades. Last week fewer people applied for a mortgage than during any other week since 1995.

Better, which reported a net loss in its most recent quarter, announced plans to go public in May 2021 through a deal with Aurora Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. At the time it said the public company would be worth about $7.7 billion.

"When the deal was priced in 2021, rates were at record lows," Garg said in a statement emailed to The Messenger. "We believe that when interest rates normalize, our technology powered by Tinman will drive long-term growth and create shareholder value."

Tinman Marketplace is Better's proprietary loan platform, which automates 70% of the mortgage process.



Garg's infamous Zoom call was in December 2021, only a few months after the announcement about going public, but at the cusp of the shifting market. On that call he told employees he was cutting staff to survive the changes. He later apologized for the “blundered” layoffs in a letter to employees acknowledging that the way he “communicated this news made a difficult situation worse.”



Better closed the deal with Aurora on Wednesday, creating the Better Home & Finance Holding Co., which is what went public Thursday.