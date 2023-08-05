Berkshire Hathaway Reports Second Quarter Earnings Gain of $35.9 Billion
Warren Buffett's multinational conglomerate saw an upswing in earnings after a rocky year in 2022
Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska conglomerate, swung to a profit of $35.9 billion in the second quarter of 2023 from a loss of $43.6 billion during the same period last year, driven in large part by investment and derivative gains.
The most recent quarter included investment gains of $24.2 billion versus losses of $53 billion in the comparable 2022 quarter, according to the company’s earnings statement Saturday.
Berkshire, which owns businesses ranging from See's Candies to auto insurer GEICO, has long warned that the investment gains in any given quarter are "usually meaningless." Operating earnings, a far more reliable gauge of performance, were $10 billion for the three months ending June 30 compared to $9.4 billion in the year-ago period.
The company's cash equivalents for the second quarter amounted to $44.6 billion, according to its latest SEC filing.
Berkshire's recent acquisition of an additional 41.4% interest in Knoxville, Tennessee based fuel wholesaler, Pilot Travel Centers, helped push up its revenues. Pilot helped generate $197 million in net earnings for Berkshire shareholders during the five months ending June 30 and generated revenues of $24.3 billion, according to the company’s SEC filing.
The company also reported a sharp increase in operating earnings from underwriting at its myriad insurance businesses to $1.2 billion from $715 million. Meanwhile, operating profits from its BNSF railway were down compared to last year, $1,3 billion versus $1.7 billion.
Operating profits from Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company, including its range of utilities subsidiaries, was essentially flat, at $785 million compared to $789 in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s rise in earnings comes after rocky financial reports in 2022, when it reported losses of $22.8 billion for the year.
“To varying degrees, our operating businesses have been impacted by government and private sector actions to mitigate the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 virus and its variants as well as by the development of geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions and government actions to slow inflation,” said the company in its SEC filing.
Berkshire also acquired outstanding stock in Alleghany Corporation, a New York based insurance company, in October, 2022.
