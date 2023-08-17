Behind GOP Mega-Donor Ken Griffin’s Effort to Soften Florida’s Anti-China Legislation

Hedge fund billionaire and GOP mega-donor Ken Griffin of Citadel LLC reportedly assembled a team of high-profile lobbyists to rework Florida legislation that has been accused of violating federal civil rights legislation, according to Bloomberg.

The Florida bill, which went into effect last month, was initially written to restrict people from seven "foreign countries of concern" from purchasing property anywhere in South Florida. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is also running for president, touted the legislation in May as proof of his administration's "crack down on Communist China."

The original legislation had personal complications for Griffin, Citadel CEO who announced last year that he was moving his hedge fund company's headquarters to Florida, while creating a newly-constructed real estate empire in Florida. Early versions of the bill also blocked citizens of those seven countries from buying real estate within 20 miles of military bases, ports, airports and power substations.

Neighborhoods that Citadel employees could be interested in relocating to, such as Miami's Brickell financial district or Miami Beach, would be included under those proposed limitations. Although just a handful of Citadel's 250 employees in Miami could have been affected by the extreme version of the bill, Citadel's lobbyists stepped in, people close to the situation told Bloomberg.

“Florida is defined by its promise of freedom and economic opportunity, and our State government must continue to reflect and uphold these ideals,” Griffin told Bloomberg in an email on Thursday. “We support the freedom of individuals who are lawfully working in the US to purchase homes and we will continue to advocate for those rights.”

Citadels lobbyists convinced lawmakers to include exceptions for lawful workers and others in the final version of the bill. As a result, people with U.S. visas, except tourists, can purchase a single property near military districts, as long as they are five miles away from a military base.

The legislation has proven controversial with such as the American Civil Liberties Union, Chinese American Legal Defense Alliance and the U.S. Department of Justice arguing that the bill is unconstitutional. In a statement of interest filed with the U.S. District Court in Tallahassee, the DOJ contended that the bill will cause "serious harm" to people because of their national violate civil rights laws.

But DeSantis says the bill is necessary to push back against China's influence in the U.S., a key theme in his presidential campaign. It's unclear if DeSantis' hardline position on China, and this legislation specifically, has swayed Griffin's wallet.

Federal campaign finance data shows that Griffin donated over $71 million to conservative groups during the 2022 midterm election cycle, establishing him as the third-largest individual donor that cycle, according to OpenSecrets. While the hedge fund manager, who is worth nearly $37 billion, donated $5 million to DeSantis' gubernatorial campaign last year, Griffin hasn't put any cash into his presidential campaign, Bloomberg reported.

“As the presidential campaigns unfold, I am assessing how the policies of each candidate will address the challenges facing our country,” Griffin told Bloomberg. “I care deeply about individual rights and freedom, economic policies that encourage prosperity and upward mobility, all children having access to a high-quality education, ensuring our communities are safe, and a strong national defense.”