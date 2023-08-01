Bed Bath Returns From the Beyond - The Messenger
Bed Bath Returns From the Beyond

The launch combines Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock into one online shopping destination

Francisco Velasquez
Bed Bath & Beyond is making room for a “better, bigger beyond" with Overstock.com, which launched a combined website on Tuesday.

The launch, which combines Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock into one online shopping destination, will operate under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand, according to a company statement

“This is a historic day for Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock — and for the broader e-commerce industry,” said Jonathan Johnson, CEO of the combined Bed Bath & Beyond. 

Johnson said Overstock's business model did not reflect its focus on home and to that point, Bed Bath & Beyond's business model was "outdated" and "needed modernizing."

Overstock.com bought Bed Bath & Beyond's brand name, digital assets and business data for $21.5 million at a bankruptcy auction in June.

Through the rebrand, the company is “breathing new life” into the retailer, Johnson said.

The move will expand home furnishing and future assortment products in addition to kitchen, bed and bath items consumers have grown to love, Johnson said. Products will be available at “smart value,” he added. 

As part of the relaunch, additional perks, including a 20% off coupon and membership transfers for former Club O members, Overstock’s previous loyalty program. 

Transfers to the new Welcome Rewards loyalty program would also mean that previous Club O members can keep the rewards they previously earned. 

A Bed Bath and Beyond store on September 15, 2022 in Westbury New York
The launch marks the combination of Overstock and Bed Bath & Beyond under one name.Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Customers who download and shop on the new app will receive 25% off their initial purchases, the company said.

Overstock acquired the failed big box retailer in June after the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey approved its winning bid of $21.5 million. 

Overstock’s purchase, however, did not include any of the chain’s physical stores. Nearly all of the company’s remaining brick-and-mortar locations have permanently closed. 

Bed Bath & Beyond’s relaunch comes days after Overstock posted its second quarter earnings on July 27, which saw revenue fall 20% year-over-year to $422 million. 

