Beat the Heat With a — Pumpkin Spice Latte?

Starbucks’ famed Pumpkin Spice Latte is available in stores Thursday as the company’s fall menu returns.

The PSL will be joined by several new items for seasonal beverage-lovers: the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and the new Baked Apple Croissant.

The new apple crisp-flavored drink’s “gooey taste” blends flavors of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar, the company said in a press release. The Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte’s “warm spice flavors of chai and pumpkin seamlessly blend together, creating a creamy and comforting iced beverage,” said Billy Altieri, a Starbucks beverage developer, in the statement. The new croissant includes “warm apple filling,” the company said.

Fan favorites such as the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Owl Cake Pop also returned to the menu.

Starbucks is also dipping its toes into boozy beverages, with Reserve locations offering their new Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte and Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. Dunkin' also announced new alcoholic coffee drinks this summer.

Companies that typically debut their pumpkin spice products in the fall launched the seasonal menu items earlier this year. Starbucks joined Dunkin', Peet’s and Tim Hortons in introducing their pumpkin spice drinks in August.