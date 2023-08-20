Beaches, Concerts, Disneyland Forced to Close as Hurricane Hilary Approaches California - The Messenger
Beaches, Concerts, Disneyland Forced to Close as Hurricane Hilary Approaches California

Closures are mounting as San Diego and Los Angeles prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Hilary

Patrick Cooley
Los Angeles and San Diego are hunkering down in the face of Hurricane Hilary, which was less than 220 miles from the California shoreline as of 11 a.m. and is expected to make landfall today.

Some of the region’s most popular tourist attractions are closed and several major events have been rescheduled, according to local news reports.

Seaworld in San Diego said on its website that it will be closed Sunday as the storm approaches.

Disneyland theme parks, which typically close at midnight, will close two hours early in the face of the storm, according to Fox Business.

Six Flags Magic Mountain is closed on Sunday, according to Deadline.

Rival theme park Universal Studios Hollywood plans to remain open Sunday, but said on its social media feeds that it will "monitor" the situation.

City and state beaches in Southern California are closed Sunday as the storm approaches, according to Fox 5 San Diego, and public transportation is running on limited service.

Other attractions that closed on Sunday include the San Diego Zoo, the San Diego Museum of Art and the New Children’s Museum, Fox 5 reported.

Public libraries and public pools in Southern California were also closed, according to Fox 5.

A Category 4 hurricane is a major storm with winds between 130 and 156 mph, capable of causing 'catastrophic damage'
Hurricane Hilary is scheduled to make landfall in Southern California on Sunday.National Weather Service

A My Morning Jacket concert in L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl was rescheduled for Aug. 28, and a Chicago concert at the Pacific Amphitheater was rescheduled for Sept. 5, according to various media reports.

A Judy Collins and Sophie B. Hawkins concert to take place Sunday in the Libbey Bowl, an outdoor venue north of Los Angeles, was moved to the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, which is indoors, Deadline reported.

Legoland California, one of the region’s most well-known tourist attractions, is also closed Sunday in preparation for the coming storm, according to its website.

Most outdoor sporting events in the region were moved to other days. All three Major League Baseball games scheduled for Sunday in Los Angeles and San Diego were instead played as the second half of a split doubleheader on Saturday.

And both Major League Soccer games scheduled to be played in Los Angeles and San Diego were postponed to later dates.

