Here’s a Reason To Be Glad You’re a Vegetarian

Beef fueled the biggest increase in U.S. grocery prices in six months.

The cost of beef and veal shot up 2.4% in July — well above June’s 0.4% increase — and eight times as much as the overall increase in groceries, new Consumer Price Index data showed Thursday. Pork and chicken, on the other hand, got a little less expensive.

Inflation has gripped the nation since 2021, raising the cost of seemingly everything, most painfully staples like groceries and gas. After peaking last year at a four-decade high, the pace of inflation has slowed significantly but is still above-average.

Beef prices haven’t followed the same path because a drought that thinned out cattle herds last summer set the supply of beef back by years. In the last year, beef and veal prices have risen 5.3%, exceeding the overall grocery inflation rate of 3.6%. The price of a pound of 90% lean ground beef was $5.55 last week, up from $4.81 a year earlier, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Certain kinds of produce were also to blame for July’s increase in grocery prices, with the cost of apples jumping 2.4%, citrus fruits climbing 1.7%, and canned fruits and vegetables rising 1.5%.

The price of eggs dropped 2.2%, continuing to recover from historic highs stemming from a bird influenza.