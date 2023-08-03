BBC Presenter Reprimanded for Calling Cricket Player ‘Little Barbie’

TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
BBC commentator, Chris Hughes, gets a slap on the wrist after he tells Australian cricket player, Maitlan Brown, she is a "little Barbie" during an interview, according to CNN.
Hughes said "You're a little Barbie yourself with your blue eyes," to the 26-year old professional athlete, after she shared the team had recently watched the movie. After the comment Hughes said of Brown, "she's blushing now."
Hughes also referred to Maitlan as his "favorite aussie around," according to the video shared on Twitter.
Chris Hughes joined the BBC after starting on dating show, Love Island.
Read More
- BBC Suspends Star Presenter for ‘Deeply Concerning’ Allegations of Misconduct
- Purported Victim Says Claims That BBC Presenter Paid for Explicit Photos Are ‘Rubbish’
- BBC Taking Allegations That Star Male Presenter Paid Teenager for Explicit Pictures ‘Very Seriously’
- Wealthy Indian-American Executives Wager Cricket is America’s Next Big Sport
- Margot Robbie Gave Ryan Gosling a Pink Present Every Day While Filming ‘Barbie’
A spokesperson at the BBC said in a statement shared with The Messenger, "We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate."
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness
- ‘Funny Girl’ Starring Lea Michele Recoups Its Capital Ahead of Final CurtainEntertainment