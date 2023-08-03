BBC Presenter Reprimanded for Calling Cricket Player ‘Little Barbie’

BBC commentator, Chris Hughes, gets a slap on the wrist after he tells Australian cricket player, Maitlan Brown, she is a "little Barbie" during an interview, according to CNN.

Hughes said "You're a little Barbie yourself with your blue eyes," to the 26-year old professional athlete, after she shared the team had recently watched the movie. After the comment Hughes said of Brown, "she's blushing now."

Hughes also referred to Maitlan as his "favorite aussie around," according to the video shared on Twitter.

Chris Hughes joined the BBC after starting on dating show, Love Island.

A spokesperson at the BBC said in a statement shared with The Messenger, "We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate."