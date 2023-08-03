BBC Presenter Reprimanded for Calling Cricket Player ‘Little Barbie’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

BBC Presenter Reprimanded for Calling Cricket Player ‘Little Barbie’

The BBC said in a statement that they "have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate."

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Hughes, a former dating show contestant also called professional cricket player Maitlan Brown his “favorite aussie.”BBC Sport

BBC commentator, Chris Hughes, gets a slap on the wrist after he tells Australian cricket player, Maitlan Brown, she is a "little Barbie" during an interview, according to CNN.

Hughes said "You're a little Barbie yourself with your blue eyes," to the 26-year old professional athlete, after she shared the team had recently watched the movie. After the comment Hughes said of Brown, "she's blushing now."

Hughes also referred to Maitlan as his "favorite aussie around," according to the video shared on Twitter.

Chris Hughes joined the BBC after starting on dating show, Love Island.

Read More

A spokesperson at the BBC said in a statement shared with The Messenger, "We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.