Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Empire Has a Big Debt Problem (Exclusive)

While other real estate investors froze as COVID-19 took hold, Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht had his own mantra: “When it’s really ugly, it’s a good time to invest.”

Now, more than three years later, Starwood — which has won big by betting on distressed property in the past — seems to be struggling, with loans backing his commercial properties increasingly delinquent or on watch lists that portend trouble ahead.

In October 2022, an $800 million commercial-mortgage-backed-securities (CMBS) loan, anchored by 138 of Starwood’s hotels across the country, entered special servicing. Starwood scrambled, selling off 46 properties and entering into an agreement to extend the loan to February 2024, with a 12-month option. As of March this year, the unpaid balance on the loan was $570.2 million, according to loan reports made available by Bloomberg.

Just two months later, on May 8, the loan was put back on a watch list by loan servicers. Commentary on the loans — additional information provided by servicers in loan reports — acknowledge hardships due to the pandemic; renovations on 135 of the properties between 2009 and 2017 that cost Starwood $98.3 million — $9,298 per room and a fire in one of the hotels on July 6 causing an estimated $3.5 million in damages.

Starwood Capital Group boasts $115 billion in assets under management. Its affiliated real estate investment trust (REIT), Starwood Property Trust, reported $52 million in first-quarter earnings, an 84% decline compared with the same period the prior year, and $490.4 million in revenue, up 67%, according to its earnings report. The REIT will release second-quarter earnings August 3.

It’s not the only massive loan in hot water. Starwood is currently 15 months late on a CMBS loan with an original balance of $725 million that is backed by four mall properties.

Those malls — The Mall at Wellington Green in Palm Beach; MacArthur Center in Norfolk, Virginia; Northlake Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina; and The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Charter Township, Michigan — have bled value.

In 2014, each property was valued at upwards of $200 million. In December 2021, the four malls altogether were appraised at $207 million, according to loan commentary made available by Bloomberg. The properties have been transitioned to the receiver, Spinoso Real Estate Group.

Other Starwood malls are similarly struggling. Last year a special loan servicer agreed to extend the maturity date of Chicago Ridge Mall’s $80 million mortgage to July 6. However, just days ago, Crain’s reported that Starwood missed that payment.

On July 18, Bloomberg reported that Starwood is in default on a $212.5 million mortgage backed by an Atlanta office tower.

“Borrower confirmed they are unable to pay off the loan at maturity,” the filing, compiled by Computershare and accessed by Bloomberg, said.

Starwood declined The Messenger's request for comment.