Barry Sternlicht-Backed Cano Health Warns It Could Go Under, Shares Fall 70% - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Barry Sternlicht-Backed Cano Health Warns It Could Go Under, Shares Fall 70%

Investors have been calling for a sale of the company since 2022

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil and Richard Teitelbaum
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Shares of Cano Health, a former special purpose acquisition company bankrolled by real estate tycoon Barry Sternlicht and other prominent investors, fell 70 percent on Friday, a day after the company warned that it likely won't be able to continue operations due to a lack of cash.

The Miami-based primary health care provider said in its latest quarterly earnings report that it doesn’t have enough liquidity to cover operating expenses for the next 12 months and is pursuing plans to sell the business.

“Management has concluded that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern within one year,” said the company’s report.

Cano Health also announced that they are exiting operations in California, New Mexico, Illinois this year and in Puerto Rico in 2024.

Read More

In the third quarter, the company plans to cut its workforce by 17%, about 700 jobs.

The company reported a $270 million net loss in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $14.6 million in the same period last year.

stethoscope on a $100 bill in front of video screen
The company reported a $270 million net loss in the second quarter, vs. a $14.6 million loss in the year-ago period.krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images

In June 2021, Cano Health was merged into a SPAC created by Sternlicht in a $1.7 billion deal. Other prominent investors included hedge fund Third Point as well as funds affiliated with Fidelity Investments, BlackRock, and hedge fund Maverick Capital.

In March of 2022, as the shares of Cano and other former SPACs tumbled, Third Point, led by activist Dan Loeb, pressed for a sale of the company, but ultimately sold its position.

In an April 10 letter, Sternlicht, who had resigned his board position at the company, and two other former directors called on then Cano CEO Marlow Hernandez to resign, citing dwindling cash reserves and the company's failure to file 10-K financial reports on time as well as dubious related party transactions.

Following a shareholder vote, Marlow resigned in June and was replaced by chief strategy officer Mark Kent.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.