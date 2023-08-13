‘Barbie’ Tops Weekend Box Office, Again - The Messenger
‘Barbie’ Tops Weekend Box Office, Again

The 'Barbie' movie made a projected $33.7 million at the weekend box office

Published |Updated
Patrick Cooley
‘Barbie’ made a projected $33.7 million at the weekend box office.Atsushi Nishijima/Warner Bros.

The Barbie movie out-earned all other films at box office for the fourth weekend in a row.

Greta Gerwig’s crowd-pleasing comedy about the iconic Mattel doll sprung to life grossed roughly $33.7 million between Friday and Sunday, according to projections from Boxofficemojo.com.

The film has already grossed more than $1.18 billion worldwide, making it the second highest grossing movie of the year behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the highest ever by a female director.

Christopher Nolan’s brooding historical epic Oppenheimer finished second this weekend, with $18.8 million.

The two films opened opposite one another and spawned the Barbenheimer meme.

While Oppenheimer has so far played second fiddle to Barbie at the box office, the film — with an estimated production budget of $100 million — has already earned a tidy profit with worldwide grosses of more than $646 million.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem — the seventh film to star the anthropomorphic, sewer-dwelling heroes — came in third with $15.8 million, and Meg 2: The Trench finished fourth with a weekend gross of $12.7 million.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter — yet another take on the Dracula myth — came in a disappointing fifth with just $6.5 million in ticket sales in its first weekend.

The horror flick inspired its share of memes, most speculating that it would be more successful if the filmmakers had just called it "Dracula on a Boat."

However, the social media attention could not save The Last Voyage of the Demeter from middling reviews and a paltry box office haul.

With an estimated production budget of $45 million, the most recent Dracula film faces an uphill battle to break even in a year in which numerous tentpole movies failed to turn a profit.

