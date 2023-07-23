‘Barbie’ Out-Earns ‘Oppenheimer’ in Epic Weekend Box Office Showdown

Barbie dominated the domestic box office this weekend.

The Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster based on the iconic Mattel toy edged out Christopher Nolan's historical epic Oppenheimer, making $155 million to Oppenheimer's $110 million on Friday and Saturday and in early preview showings, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

The results make Barbie one of the highest-grossing female-led movies ever made.

The ultimate winner might be Hollywood, which has seen a comparatively lackluster summer movie season, with tentpole films like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and part one of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning underperforming compared to expectations.

Barbie follows the fashion icon as she travels from a fantasy land into the real world, and Oppenheimer chronicles the development of the nuclear bombs dropped on Japan at the end of the second world war.

The box office grosses were not entirely unexpected. Barbie saw the biggest opening day of 2023, raking in more than $70 million on Friday and in Wednesday and Thursday night previews.

Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' and Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer' Warner Bros. Pictures; Universal Pictures

Before this weekend, the biggest domestic opening night of the year belonged to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which brought in nearly $52 million on its first night and in early preview showings. That film has grossed $668 million so far, a positive omen for the Barbie movie.

Oppenheimer was no slouch, either. The film had a reported budget of around $100 million, putting it on track to earn a tidy profit.

The duel release date became a meme (adopting the hashtag "Barbenheimer") fueled by social media and news articles documenting who would see which movie.

The stars of both films have largely supported one another, despite the competition. Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy told IGN he would "100% see the Barbie movie" and the official Barbie Twitter account posted photos of Robbie and Gerwig at the movie theater, flashing tickets for a triple feature of Oppenheimer, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.