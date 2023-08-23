Barbie Is On Track to Beat Super Mario Brothers As The Highest-Earning Movie in US This Year - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Barbie Is On Track to Beat Super Mario Brothers As The Highest-Earning Movie in US This Year

Barbie is on track to break the record it took Super Mario Bros Movie 138 days to set — in just 34 days

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie.’Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Barbie is set to become the highest-earning movie in the U.S. this year after Wednesday ticket sales are counted, beating Super Mario Bros Movie $574.2 million haul.

Barbie sold $572.8 million tickets as of Tuesday, according data from Box Office Mojo.

However, studio estimates say the movie is set to break the record by Wednesday's end, CNN reported.

It only took Barbie 34 days to break the record that took the Super Mario Bros Movie 138 days to set, according to Deadline.

The movie, based on the popular Mattel doll, previously broke multiple records during its opening weekend when it debuted with a domestic box office haul of $155 million, becoming the highest-opening film of the year and the highest-opening ever for a film directed by a woman.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.