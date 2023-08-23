Barbie Is On Track to Beat Super Mario Brothers As The Highest-Earning Movie in US This Year

Barbie is set to become the highest-earning movie in the U.S. this year after Wednesday ticket sales are counted, beating Super Mario Bros Movie $574.2 million haul.

Barbie sold $572.8 million tickets as of Tuesday, according data from Box Office Mojo.

However, studio estimates say the movie is set to break the record by Wednesday's end, CNN reported.

It only took Barbie 34 days to break the record that took the Super Mario Bros Movie 138 days to set, according to Deadline.

The movie, based on the popular Mattel doll, previously broke multiple records during its opening weekend when it debuted with a domestic box office haul of $155 million, becoming the highest-opening film of the year and the highest-opening ever for a film directed by a woman.