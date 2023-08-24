‘Barbie’ Is Now The Highest Grossing Film Of 2023 in the US - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

‘Barbie’ Is Now The Highest Grossing Film Of 2023 in the US

Barbie has sold $1.28 billion in tickets worldwide

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
‘Barbie’ has grossed almost $572.9 million domestically so far.

The Barbie movie beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the race as the highest grossing domestic movie of the year.

Barbie has grossed almost $575.4 million in domestic sales as of Wednesday, beating the almost $574.3 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie, brought in domestically so far this year, according to ticket sales tracked by Box Office Mojo.

It took Barbie just 34 days to accomplish what took Super Mario Bros Movie 138 days to do.

During its opening weekend, Barbie — based on the popular Mattel doll—had the highest-opening ever for a film directed by a woman with a $155 million debut.

The Super Mario Bros Movie still holds the crown for the highest-grossing movie worldwide this year as its global box office haul currently stands at nearly $1.36 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. However, Barbie is close to breaking that record too having already amassed $1.29 billion worldwide.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.