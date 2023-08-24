‘Barbie’ Is Now The Highest Grossing Film Of 2023 in the US

The Barbie movie beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the race as the highest grossing domestic movie of the year.

Barbie has grossed almost $575.4 million in domestic sales as of Wednesday, beating the almost $574.3 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie, brought in domestically so far this year, according to ticket sales tracked by Box Office Mojo.

It took Barbie just 34 days to accomplish what took Super Mario Bros Movie 138 days to do.

During its opening weekend, Barbie — based on the popular Mattel doll—had the highest-opening ever for a film directed by a woman with a $155 million debut.

The Super Mario Bros Movie still holds the crown for the highest-grossing movie worldwide this year as its global box office haul currently stands at nearly $1.36 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. However, Barbie is close to breaking that record too having already amassed $1.29 billion worldwide.