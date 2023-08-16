‘Barbie’ Is Highest Grossing Domestic Movie in Warner Bros. 100-Year History

Barbie on Tuesday officially became the largest domestic grossing movie in the history of Warner Bros. Discovery.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie has raked in $537.3 million in domestic box office ticket sales, passing the previous record of $536 million set by Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises in 2008, Boxoffice Pro reported.
The Mattel collaboration has stayed at #1 for four consecutive weekends since being released on July 21.
On Aug. 6, the movie reached $1 billion in global box office sales, becoming the first woman-directed film to achieve that milestone. On its opening day, Barbie was shown in 4,243 theaters and earned $162 million.
Prior to its release, Barbie doll-maker Mattel generated major buzz around the movie through a wide array of product partnerships with big brands, from Burger King to Crocs. People also turned the movie into a viral sensation — "Barbenheimer" — with talk of a double-feature with Nolan's Oppenheimer, which was released on the same day.
