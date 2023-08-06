‘Barbie’ Hits $1 Billion in Global Ticket Sales - The Messenger
Business.
‘Barbie’ Hits $1 Billion in Global Ticket Sales

The Greta Gerwig-directed film is now the highest grossing film helmed by a solo female director

Francisco Velasquez
Barbie will be a billionaire by the end of the day.

Box-office revenue tracker Box Office Mojo shows that the Greta Gerwig-directed film has notched $854.7 million in ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 release. Projections from producer Warner Bros. say it will cross the $1 billion mark later today, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The film has had the biggest debut of this year. On its opening day alone, Barbie was shown in 4,243 theaters and earned $162 million. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, released on the same day, reported only $82.5 million in sales.

Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' and Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer.'
Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' and Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer.'Warner Bros. Pictures; Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures
In just under three weeks, the female-directed film has joined the ranks of other highly successful female-directed films, such as Pitch Perfect and Shrek, which were co-directed by men. Barbie has become one of the the first Hollywood films directed solely by a woman to achieve such a feat.

RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Ryan Gosling appears as Ken and Margot Robbie portrays Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures' new movie 'Barbie'. The film grossed more than $500 million worldwide in its first week.Warner Bros. Pictures

Greta Gerwig is the first solo female director to helm a billion-dollar movie, according to Variety.

The last time a woman nearly hit that mark was in 2017 when Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, booked $822 million during its worldwide box office haul.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie.
The movie had the highest grossing opening day of the year.Atsushi Nishijima/Warner Bros.

Barbie is the second film of 2023 to join the billion-dollar club, following Universal's The Super Mario Bros. movie, which has netted more than $1.34 billion worldwide since its April 5 opening.

The blockbuster success of Barbie could improve the fortunes of Mattel, the toy company behind the iconic doll. The California-based company posted a year-over-year profit decline of 60% for the quarter that ended June 30, before the film opened.

Mattel is looking to capitalize on the film’s success. The toymaker recently renewed its toy licensing deal with Warner Bros., to produce dolls, vehicles and games for more than 50 of Warner Bros., brands and franchises.

