Barbie Headed Towards $1 Billion Box Office Haul

In just 10 days, Barbie has grossed more than $780 million worldwide

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Barbie has grossed more than $780 million worldwide in just 10 days, according to data collected by Comscore, and is fast approaching the $1 billion.

The film, a modern take on the iconic Mattel doll, has grossed about $351 million in the U.S. alone since its July 21 opening.

Paul Dergarabedian, a senior analyst at Comscore told The Messenger, "I usually don't project but in this case, I'm very comfortable saying that Barbie is well on its way to joining the billion dollar club."

Director Greta Gerwig's project has taken the spot for the biggest-opening film directed by a woman, taking in $155 million in the U.S. during its opening weekend, smashing through expectations of $95 to $110 million in ticket sales.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie.
The movie had the highest grossing opening day of the year.Atsushi Nishijima/Warner Bros.

On its first day of release, Barbie grossed $70.5 million, a record for opening day sales, rocketing past the previous record holder, Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse.

Part of the Barbie buzz is fueled by the movie's myriad and unavoidable marketing efforts. At least 100 companies collaborated with the movie in anticipation of the film's release, including such major brands as Burger King, Xbox and Crocs.

  Update 1:45 p.m. ET: Updated to reflect data from Comscore.

