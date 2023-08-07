Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex Hoodie

Barbie is getting weirder, at least for a limited time.

Mattel, the parent company behind the $1 billion film, is releasing an new collection of products inspired by the widely successful movie, the company said Monday.

The collection will include different outfits worn by Barbie and Ken, the movie’s main characters, as well as a four-pack of Hot Wheel Corvette cars featured in the film.

Standout characters like "Weird Barbie," portrayed by actress Kate McKinnon, are included in the new product collection.

“Weird Barbie,” selling for $50 a pop, is available for preorder until Aug.18 and is among the limited "creative exclusive" products. The doll’s bendable body, which gives it the ability to execute full splits, mirrors the vibrant pink dress, lively face painting, crooked hair cut, puffy sleeves and green snakeskin boots McKinnon wore in the film. Weird Barbie symbolizes dolls that were played with too hard.

Additional dolls, including Ken dressed in a faux coat and a black fringe vest, played by actor Ryan Gosling, will also be included in the exclusive collection at $75 apiece. Ken's faux look, however, is already sold out. As is, Barbie in a pink power suit, according to Mattel's website.

The rainbow-colored, tie-dyed "I Am Kenough" hoodie for $60 is already sold out. The replica of Barbie's movie set DreamHouse, at $150 apiece, is also already sold out.

“With the latest editions to the collection, we are offering even more ways for fans to immerse themselves in Barbie Land and celebrate the characters and stories they see on screen,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president at Mattel. “Barbie continues to be the cultural event of the summer, and as we chart Mattel’s path forward, she will continue to serve as an icon of empowerment and inspiration for generations to come," she added.