‘Barbenheimer’ Jolts Big Screen Enthusiasm

Combined, the movies brought in over $235 million in their premier weekend

Lily Meier
The films blew past ticket sales forecasts for their debut weekend.Mark Makela/Getty Images

The highly anticipated same-day release of the Barbie and Oppenheimer movies, coined “Barbenheimer,” led to $235.5 million in ticket sales this weekend, exceeding forecasts and rekindling optimism about the value of the big screen. 

Barbie raked in $155 million, while Oppenheimer brought in $80.5 million in its opening weekend starting Friday, according to Box Office Mojo. This blew past the $200 million combined forecast of analysts cited by CNBC.

“It was a truly historic weekend and continues the positive box office momentum of 2023,” Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, said in a statement Sunday. “More importantly, it proves once again that America loves going to the movies to see great films.” 

The vastly different movies — one featuring the iconic Barbie doll and the other a biopic about atomic bomb inventor J. Robert Oppenheimer  — were both meant to be viewed in movie theaters, which haven’t been the same since the COVID-19 pandemic kept people at home.

Many movie goers were expected to do a double-feature of the two films, with more than 200,000 people in North America alone expected to buy tickets to see both on the same day, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners.

Barbie’s opening is now the biggest for a movie directed by a woman, Greta Gerwig.

