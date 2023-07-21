‘Barbenheimer’ Opening Weekend Could Deliver $200 Million at the Box Office - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Barbenheimer’ Opening Weekend Could Deliver $200 Million at the Box Office

The two films could bring a much-needed boost to the box office

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ and Cillian Murphy in ‘Oppenheimer.’Warner Bros. Pictures; Universal Pictures

Barbie and Oppenheimer have been affectionately dubbed “Barbenheimer” and treated as a double-feature ever since moviegoers found out they would be released on the same day. In their opening weekend, the two films could together generate $200 million at the box office, CNBC reported.

Warner Bros.' Barbie is expected to bring in at least $90 million in domestic ticket sales, with some estimates putting that number at upwards of $140 million this weekend alone. Universal's Oppenheimer is projected to bring in between $40 million and $60 million.

Taking into account ticket sales from already-released hit movies, including Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Sound of Freedom, this could be the most lucrative weekend for the box office so far this year, giving the movie industry a much-needed boost, according to CNBC.

Around 40,000 AMC Theatre loyalty program members have purchased tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day, with the National Association of Theatre owners projecting that more than 200,000 moviegoers will attend same-day viewings, CNBC reported.

Read More

Videos tagged with #barbenheimer have amassed nearly 165 million views on TikTok alone. The so-called double feature has become a viral sensation on Twitter, with memes combining the two seemingly polar opposite films --one a romp about a 64-year-old being widely shared across the site.

“Going into this weekend anticipation has been very high for both Barbie and Oppenheimer,” Jeffrey Kaufman, chief content officer at Malco Theatres, told CNBC. “Media coverage and the public embrace of the #Barbenheimer tag shows awareness and excitement for both releases.”

The two films were released Friday, with early screenings beginning Thursday evening.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.