Barack Obama’s Summer Vacation Spot Listed for $17.6 Million

Chilmark House on Martha’s Vineyard includes a heated infinity pool with 'sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean'

Laura Bratton
The 7,000 square-foot Martha’s Vineyard home that Barack Obama rented during his presidency was listed Thursday for $17.6 million.

The windswept estate sits on 4 acres of prime land.Compass

The property offers “sweeping views” of the Atlantic Ocean and Chilmark Pond, especially from its heated infinity pool.

The infinity pool.Compass

The four-acre lot includes a garden, fruit trees, multiple terraces and a half court for basketball, according to the listing by Compass real estate agent Jen O’Hanlon. 

The backyard and terrace.Compass

Obama and his family have spent many summers on Martha’s Vineyard, a hotspot of the rich and powerful, and Chilmark House was described by press reports as his 2013 “Summer White House.” The domicile was designed by Seattle-based architect Rick Sundberg and built by Andrew Flake. It previously sold for $15 million in 2018, according to Redfin.

The kitchen.Compass

The 6-bedroom house includes heated limestone floors, a gym with “state of the art” features and a pilates and yoga studio.

The home gym.Compass
