Barack Obama’s Summer Vacation Spot Listed for $17.6 Million

The 7,000 square-foot Martha’s Vineyard home that Barack Obama rented during his presidency was listed Thursday for $17.6 million.

The windswept estate sits on 4 acres of prime land. Compass

The property offers “sweeping views” of the Atlantic Ocean and Chilmark Pond, especially from its heated infinity pool.

The infinity pool. Compass

The four-acre lot includes a garden, fruit trees, multiple terraces and a half court for basketball, according to the listing by Compass real estate agent Jen O’Hanlon.

The backyard and terrace. Compass

Obama and his family have spent many summers on Martha’s Vineyard, a hotspot of the rich and powerful, and Chilmark House was described by press reports as his 2013 “Summer White House.” The domicile was designed by Seattle-based architect Rick Sundberg and built by Andrew Flake. It previously sold for $15 million in 2018, according to Redfin.

The kitchen. Compass

The 6-bedroom house includes heated limestone floors, a gym with “state of the art” features and a pilates and yoga studio.