Banks Resist Making Big Mortgage Loans After Failures: Report 

This spring’s high-profile bank failures have made banks less willing to make the big home loans more typical for affluent home buyers, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Home buyers needing so-called jumbo mortgages (more than $726,200) are no longer getting better interest rates or special treatment, the Journal reported. The availability of jumbos has been falling for three straight months, the paper said, citing the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Banks are less interested in the big mortgages after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank highlighted the risks of mishandling rising interest rates. Thirty-year mortgage rates have more than doubled to over 7% in just a year and a half.

“The shock wave has psychologically affected bank executives,” Chris Abate, chief executive officer of Redwood Trust, told the Journal.

Redwood is a financial firm that buys and sells jumbo mortgages. Before the bank failures earlier this year, most of Redwood Trust’s business involved buying jumbos from independent mortgage brokers and selling them to banks. Now dozens of banks are trying to potentially unload their jumbo loans, the Journal reported.

JPMorgan Chase acquired First Republic, and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said JPMorgan wouldn’t take the same approach as the failed institution, which had offered ultra-low rates and flexible terms to wealthy home buyers, the paper reported.

“We’re not going to be putting a lot of cheap jumbo mortgage loans on our books,” Dimon was quoted as saying during a call with investors on the morning of the deal.